Tinubu mourns former Lagos HoS, Sunny Ajose

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolence to the Lagos State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the death of Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, former head of service.

Chief Ajose died early on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 78, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement

The President, who commiserated particularly with the people of Badagry, described the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist and committed APC leader in Badagry, and also a unifying force in Lagos State.

Recalling his relationship with Ajose as the head of service during his time as governor, President Tinubu underscored Ajose’s commitment to reforming the service.

“He was an astute administrator and dogged civil servant. When I appointed him the head of service, he became a rallying point.

“He had a considerable influence on the workers. He was pivotal in getting the civil service behind our policies and initiatives.

“Even after his tenure as head of service, we remained very close because of his leadership qualities and because he was an important partner in development,” the President said.

He said Ajose made immense contributions to developing not only his Badagry Constituency but also the entire state.

He added that it was a mark of recognition of his important role that he was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

While commiserating with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government, and the people of the state, the President prayed for strength and support for Ajose’s family and eternal rest for his soul. (NAN)