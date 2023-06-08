Tinubu mourns foremost Kano Imam, Sheikh Nasir

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of a foremost Kano-based imam, Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir, aged 87.

The President described the death of the religious leader as a loss for the country in view of his contributions to the spread of knowledge and rectitude.

“Sheikh Nasir will be long remembered for devoting almost his entire life to the search and sharing of knowledge. His voice would never be forgotten for his years of preaching love and righteousness.

“He will be greatly missed in Kano and beyond for his fearless advocacy for the downtrodden, and ceaseless prayers for the country’s leaders.

“I condole with his family, his followers, the emirs of Kano and Bichi as well as the Kano State Government over this huge loss. I pray for the repose of the imam’s soul,” the President said.