Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Tinubu mourns famous actor, Samanja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of retired soldier, broadcaster, and veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi (Samanja), who died on Sunday at 84.

The President described the death of the popular thespian as a painful loss, saying he contributed to the country through the various vocations he pursued in his lifetime. 

“The late Pategi chose to obey the call to national duty when the country needed his service. His television show, Samanja, was must-watch entertainment for decades. Through the show, he taught young citizens national values and respect for our service people. He was a patriot who left behind several indelible impressions,” the President said. 

President Tinubu encouraged the Pategi family, the people and government of Kwara state, the Pategi Emirate Council, and members of the Nigerian entertainment industry to take comfort in the worthy legacy of the deceased.

