Tinubu mourns ex-U.S. President Jimmy Carter

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the United States of America over the death of former President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100.

“President Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office.

“As a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the causes of peace, democracy, and the eradication of tropical diseases.

“His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits has left an indelible mark on the world,” President Tinubu said in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

He said Carter showed other leaders how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States.

“He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values.

“He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity,” continued Tinubu.

He recalled Carter as a trustworthy and compassionate friend to Nigeria.

Tinubu lauded his contributions through The Carter Center, particularly his efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, which have significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians.

Reflecting on Nigeria-U.S. relations, Tinubu remembered Carter’s historic visit to Nigeria in March 1978 and his three-day stay at the State House in Marina, Lagos State.

“Under Carter’s leadership, this visit marked a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy.

“It laid the groundwork for a pragmatic relationship between the United States and Africa, with Nigeria at its heart,” said Tinubu.

The president expressed hope that Carter’s legacy of decency, character, and humanity, both in and out of office, would continue to inspire Americans and leaders worldwide to embrace the true essence of leadership. (NAN)