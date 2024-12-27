Tinubu mourns ex-Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to the government and people of India on the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

By Salif Atojoko

Singh, India’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014, died Thursday at the age of 92, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

He said Singh’s official visit to Nigeria in 2007 was historic, and that he earned the honour of addressing a joint session of the National Assembly, a privilege accorded to only a few global leaders.

Tinubu paid tribute to Sin

gh’s dedication to strengthening the Nigeria-India relationship, saying that his diplomatic efforts remained a reference point in the history of the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The president recounted the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Nigeria and India under Singh’s tenure, which has continued to flourish, driving political and economic prosperity for both countries.

Tinubu further lauded Singh’s efforts to forge improved cooperation in defence trade, culture, education, health, science and technology, and ICT.

He saluted Singh’s

role in steering India’s economic reforms during globally challenging times.

He prayed that the departed prime minister’s dedication to service would inspire the people of India. (NAN)