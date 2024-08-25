Tinubu mourns Emir of Ningi

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the people of Ningi Emirate and the Bauchi State government following the passing of Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, the Emir of Ningi.

By Salif Atojoko

According to a statement released by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the first-class traditional ruler passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

“President Tinubu described the deceased as an illustrious leader who utilised the power and resources of his throne for the benefit of his community.

“The President offers his prayers for the repose of the soul of the departed traditional ruler and extends his condolences to his family and all those mourning the loss,” said Ngelale. (NAN)