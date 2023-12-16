Saturday, December 16, 2023
Tinubu mourns Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathized with the ruling Sabah family, the government, and the people of the State of Kuwait over the passing of the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Applauding the achievements of the late Emir in such a short time, President Tinubu described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace, and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.

The President condoled with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying to Almighty Allah to show the Emir mercy and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

