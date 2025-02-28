Tinubu mourns Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the family and the broadcast media industry on the death of Chief (Mrs) Anike Agbaje-Williams.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the family and the broadcast media industry on the death of Chief (Mrs) Anike Agbaje-Williams.

Agbaje-Williams, the first African to be on television, died on Feb. 26 in Ibadan at the age of 88, according to her family.

The veteran broadcaster, who retired from active service in 1986, was born on Oct. 23, 1936, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Agbaje-Williams was a renowned broadcaster who made history by being the first face to appear on the first television station in Africa, Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), both on the test transmission Night and on the official opening night.

She was also the first voice heard on Africa’s first commercial radio station, WNBS.

President Tinubu praised the pioneering role of Agbaje-Williams for inspiring generations of broadcast media professionals.

“Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams was a trailblaser and one of the pioneering figures of the broadcast industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“She made history as the first woman in Africa to grace the Television and Radio as an announcer and broadcaster.

“Her professional example will continue to inspire current and future generations of media practitioners. May God comfort her family members and loved ones,” Tinubu said. (NAN)