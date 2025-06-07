‎Tinubu mourns boxing legend, Obisia Nwankpa

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family and friends of boxing legend Obisia Nwankpa, who died on Monday at 75.



‎



‎By Salif Atojoko



‎



‎President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family and friends of boxing legend Obisia Nwankpa, who died on Monday at 75.



‎



‎Nwankpa represented Nigeria at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, competing in the light-welterweight division, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.



‎



‎Tinubu stated that Nigeria’s sporting community and Nigerians would long remember the legendary boxer and coach for the honour he brought to the country in the ring and the exciting moments he gave to fans throughout his career.



‎



‎”The nation owes him a debt of gratitude for nurturing a new generation of boxers after retiring from active competition, including leading Nigeria’s boxing team to the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics,” he said.



‎



‎Nwankpa won gold medals at the 1973 All-Africa Games in Lagos and the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, in the same welterweight division.



‎



‎He held several prestigious titles, including Nigerian Lightweight Champion, African Boxing Union (ABU) Light-Welterweight Champion and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion.



‎



‎The president prayed for the peaceful repose the soul of Nwankpa and divine comfort for all who mourned him. (NAN)



‎