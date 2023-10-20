Tinubu mourns Ambassador Mansur Bamalli

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu is deeply saddened by the demise of Ambassador Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, the Chargé d’Affaires in the Embassy of Nigeria in Rabat, Morocco. The distinguished diplomat passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity said the President has expressed his sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on the passing of the Ambassador, who is his brother.

“Apart from serving as Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rabat, Morocco until his death, Ambassador Bamalli also served in Nigerian Missions across multiple continents, including Dublin, Ireland; Accra, Ghana; as well as the State House and various Departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

“The President joins the Bamalli family, the Zazzau Emirate community, and members of the Nigerian Foreign Service in mourning the loss of the Magajin Garin Zazzau, describing the deceased Nigerian as an astute diplomat and Foreign Service Officer.

“President Bola Tinubu notes that colleagues, friends and admirers of the departed Ambassador in the Diplomatic Service and Zazzau Emirate will always fondly remember him for his humility, kindness, team spirit, dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.

“The President prays Almighty Allah to grant the highly respected diplomat eternal rest and comfort for his family and loved ones who are grieving this irreplaceable loss,” Ngelale stated.

