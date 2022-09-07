Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Wednesday in Abuja, an official has said.

The official who spoke on an anonymous condition told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the meeting was expected to prepare ground for successful take-off of the presidential campaign of the party.

He said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to discuss their strategies with the party’s leadership ahead of the campaign.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, ahead of the meeting.(NAN)

