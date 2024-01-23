Tinubu meets Blinken on African tour

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who is on tour of African nations



By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who is on tour of African nations, the News Agency of Nigeria , NAN reported Tuesday evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar received Blinken at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Blinken is to hold bilateral talks with the Nigerian delegation headed by President Tinubu.

Nigeria is the third country he is visiting on his Africa tour aimed at building better bilateral relations and partnership with the African Continent.

On arrival in Abuja, he was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume and Tuggar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Blinken begins his fourth African trip this week, with visits to Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola.

Key priorities of the visit include bolstering security partnerships, enhancing health, and economic development in the region. (NAN)

Tuggar receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Earlier, Newsdiaryonline reported that Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has received the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, today 23rd January 2024, Tuggar received the high ranking diplomat at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after his plane touched down Tuesday afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital; the brief airport reception and the exchange of pleasantries was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said during Blinken’s visit, Tuggar shall hold bilateral talks with a focus on deepening democracy in the West African subregion, strengthening of trade relations and security cooperation.



Tuggar shall also use the opportunity to urge the US and the wider international community to give serious consideration to multilateral reforms, particularly that of democratizing the United Nations Security Council.

( With reports by NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

