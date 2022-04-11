Tinubu meets APC Governors hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Former Governor of Lagos State and acclaimed national leader, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a meeting with some governors elected on the platform of APC.

The meeting was disclosed in a tweet by Tinubu’s media handler, Tunde Rahman.See his tweet below:

Asíwájú Bola Tinubu presently at a meeting with APC Governors in Abuja…here shaking hands with Governor Lalong of Plateau… pic.twitter.com/05KjLMENfH — tunderahman (@tunderahmanu) April 11, 2022

Photos later emerged on social media showing the governors in attendance.Some of the governors sighted at the venue include Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi,Umar Ganduje of Kano,Simon Lalong of Plateau and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos,Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna,Mai mala Buni, Yobe, among others.

Tinubu’s meeting with APC governors occurred hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo declared his intention to join the 2023 Presidential race.

It could be recalled that Tinubu who is viewed as the political godfather of Osinbajo had declared his interest in the 2023 race some months ago inside the Presidential villa.

When he was reminded after the meeting with APC Governors Monday that his son had declared his interest too, Tinubu replied that he had no son grown enough to declare.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

