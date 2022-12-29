Tinubu medical outreach targets 3,000 Bauchi residents

By Olaide Ayinde

The Tinubu Support Group ‘Jigi-Jagaban’ says it plans to treat 3,000 persons in its medical outreach in Katagum Local Government Area of (LGA) the state.

Speaking at the launch of the outreach in Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Mr Ayo Adegbite, the Coordinator, Jigi-Jagaban, said that the beneficiaries would cut across political inclination.

“About 80 people with cataract infections have been successfully operated on and about 1000 pairs of glasses also been distributed.

“We projected seeing about 3000 people but we are seeing more people coming in which means we may have to extend the days because we are having more people than we anticipated.

“The idea is to bring health closer to the people especially, from the grassroots.

“For some years, we have been doing the Jigi-Jagaban free medical mission in Lagos state,” Adegbite said.

He added: “We decided to go around the country to see how we can help the less privileged and for them to understand that when the APC presidential candidate becomes the president, he could bring more of these.

“Sometimes we have donations and some of us are just volunteers to support the Tinubu/Shetima candidacy.”

Also speaking, Dr Abubakar Katagum, the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Azare, said that the hospital has the capability to take up to 2000 patients at a time.

He said that the hospital had prepared for the exercise, adding that it was for the less privileged who could not afford to pay for surgeries.

“We are targeting like 100 for the cataract surgery and 80 have been successfully done and over 3000 for the general outpatient consultations.

“If wealthy people and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) would be coming to give us assistance just like this, I think it will be a very good development,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mariam Ayuba, also appreciated the support group for the gesture.(NAN)