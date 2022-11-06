Tinubu ‘ll win 95 % South-West votes- Mutiu Are

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Nov. 6, 2022 (NAN) Alhaji Mutiu Are, Director, Contact and Mobilisation Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, says South-West will deliver 95 per cent votes for Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

Are gave the assurance at the inauguration of members of his committee on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Are is an accomplished grassroots politician and businessman.

He expressed the committee’s determination to mobilise all the electorate in the region to deliver 95 per cent of the votes to Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the presidential election.

“The committee had already commenced the implementation of a ‘robust’ strategy to reach every nook and cranny of the region, up to the smallest cells of villages and hamlets.

“The effort is aimed at winning to support and votes for Asiwaju and the All Progressives Congress,” Are said.

The director said the executives swung into action immediately after they were sworn-in with visits to critical political leaders who gave 100 per cent assurance of total support to the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy.

Are said that the personalities as well as qualities of the presidential candidate and his running mate made the committee’s mobilisation job easier.

“Tinubu and Shettima are men of character, competence, capacity and vast experience. Tinubu laid the foundation for the exponential development of Lagos State and the success that is Lagos today.

“He revolutionalised IGR in Lagos State, created infrastructure and institutions; and established additional councils that are centres of development today.

“Shettima ran Borno creditably, even, when the state was challenged by the Boko Haram insurgency. He battled Boko Haram and yet delivered dividends of democracy to the people,” the director said.

He described the duo as highly esteemed men, saying that they have valuable products on hands to market to the people.

“I also made bold to say that our job has been made easier. The leadership of the Yoruba, the Afenifere leadership, has already thrown its weight behind Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima.

“While the various sub- nationals are allowed to flourish in a true federal system, we must at the same time not lose sight of the centre.

“We must also be present at the centre. Asiwaju’s candidacy offers the best opportunity for us to be important stakeholders at the centre,” Are said.

He said that South-West was crucial in the coming elections because of its status as the strongest base of the progressives in Nigeria and home to the APC presidential candidate.

Are said that all people in South-West must take the elections serious and give their votes to Tinubu.

On Tinubu’s manifesto, he explained that the APC candidate and his vice were ready to work round the clock to end insecurity as well as revamp the economy in no time.

Are said that the duo would realise double digit GDP, substantially increase megawatts of electricity to power industries, businesses and homes as well as generate reasonable jobs for the unemployed youths.

He urged all the inaugurated committee members who were chosen for being worthy in character, integrity and political importance, to fully dedicate themselves to the assignment.

The committee is made up of members drawn from the six states in the South-West.(NAN)

