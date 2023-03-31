Tinubu ‘ll take Nigeria out of woods, says APC Chieftain

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire, Chairman and Convener of Progressives’ Solidarity for Asiwaju has assured that Nigeria would be out of the woods under the administration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

He gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while congratulating Tinubu on his 71st birthday.

Emokpaire said Tinubu had garnered enough experience to rescue the country from its current socio-economic challenges.

Emokpaire who is an APC chieftain

said as a former two-term governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, Tinubu proved his ability and capabilities to turn things around for good.

He expressed optimism that the president-elect would restore Nigeria’s old glory as the true giant of Africa in all spheres of life.

Emokpaire, therefore, called on Nigerians to support his incoming government when he assumed office as president, come May 29.

“I indeed appreciate his tenacity in working his way to be at the saddle to rescue our country from the current socio-economic challenges.

“He has garnered experiences in the private sector, oil sector to be precise, and from governing Lagos state for eight years.

“He has the wherewithal to take our country out of the woods because he has done that in the past as governor of Lagos state.

“He will assemble the best brains in different sectors and fields to work with and our country will regain its lost old glory and take its place in the comity of nations,” he said.

Emokpaire advised opposition political parties to concede defeat and join hands with Tinubu on the journey of renewed hope 2023.

He prayed God to grant the president-elect long life, good health, and wisdom to lead the country in the right direction(NAN)