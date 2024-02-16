Tinubu ‘ll surmount issues threatening Nigeria’s devt – APC group

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups says President Bola Tinubu has drawn up strategies that will surmount the issues threatening the nation’s socio-economic and political development.

Its Director-General, Prof. Muhammad Kailani, said this on Thursday while welcoming aggrieved members of opposition parties who joined the ruling party, APC in Abuja.

Kailani expressed optimism that all the obstacles threatening Nigeria’s socio- economic and political development

were surmountable.

“We are assuring Nigerians that they are surmountable because, the APC- President Bola Tinubu- led government has drawn up strategies that will surmount the issues threatening the march towards our desired socio- economic and political development.

“With the human resources at the party’s disposal, and the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu’s government, we assure Nigerians that, armed with the templates for our economic re- jiggling and reviving our security architecture, Nigeria will come out better.

“For these decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Part (PRP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), I, Prof. Kailani Muhammad, the Director -General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, do hereby, sincerely welcome all of you to the APC fold.”

The director-general said dumping the torn and worn out umbrella, was a bold and the best political decision defeated members made.

“I assure you that together, we shall build a nation that all of us will be proud of. Together and with the contributions and commitment of each and every one, we are going to strengthen institutions that will work for Nigeria.

“And position her on the path of development as a legacy to our children and generations yet unborn.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of our dear nation, as we witness yet another re-awakening by some humble Nigerians in their thousands, who took a decisive action by moving from the oppostion parties into our all inclusive party, APC.

“To some, this action by these esteemed Nigerians might be taken lightly, but to political analysts, the action is a sign of a fundamental discernment that, the positive narratives attached to democratic enshrinement and development is taking root deeply in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Mr Patrick Ogunyemi, the Vice Chairman of APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) told defected members that they have equal rights with old members.

According to him, defected members have right to vote and contest elective positions as done by the existing member.

He urged them to contribute to always think of contributing their quota to the growth and development of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the defected members, Malam Atiku Abubakar, who was former Secretary of NNPP, Nyanyan Ward, said they moved to APC because of injustices, marginalisation and unresolved crises rocking NNPP in FCT.

(NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje