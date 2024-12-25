Tinubu ‘ll reposition Nigeria for prosperity – Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Christmas to pray for the country, to enable President Bola Tinubu administration’s to succeed in transforming Nigeria to prosperity.

By Peter Uwumarogie

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, to felicitate with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration,

Yahaya said the Christmas occasion presented an opportunity for Christian faithful to pray for the prosperity and wellbeing of Nigeria to surmount its economic challenges.

He said that President Tinubu administration’s policies were aimed at building a resilient and prosperous nation.

“I call for prayers for the prosperity and wellbeing of the nation, especially during these challenging economic times.

“I remind all citizens to remain hopeful and continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which aims to build a resilient and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“While these times are undeniably tough, I encourage everyone not to lose hope but to stay optimistic and committed to the vision of a better Nigeria.

“Together, we can overcome our challenges and pave the way for a brighter future,” he said.

Yahaya enjoined Christians to embrace the core values of Christmas, which connotes love, peace, reconciliation, and selflessness, while reflecting on its deeper spiritual significance.

“As we mark this joyous occasion, I urge everyone to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“ Let us use this period to promote unity, understanding, and cooperation among ourselves, which are essential for building a harmonious and progressive society,” he said.

The governor also urged the people to sustain the bond of brotherhood and communal support, emphasising the need for continued peace and stability in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment towards advancing development across all sectors aimed at improving the quality of life for all.

While wishing Christians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, Yahaya urged them to celebrate responsibly and in the spirit of the season. (NAN)





