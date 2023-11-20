Tinubu ‘ll make Nigeria great – Kaduna PDP Rep

By Amen Gajira (07036676615)

Rep. Dan Amos (PDP-Kaduna) says the administration of President Bola Tinubu will make Nigeria great.

Amos, who represent Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency at the National Assembly said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a meeting with PDP stakeholders from his constituency in Kafanchan.

He said that the steps taken so far by Tinubu in revamping the economy were enough indication that the country was back on track.

“There’s hope for our dear nation under President Tinubu, the president has settled down really well.

“We are very hopeful that this president is going to be a president for everyone.

“The average Southern Kaduna man must be grateful to the president because he has given us the number one military officer.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is one of us and it shows that Mr President means well for Southern Kaduna people,” he said.



Amos, also the Chairman, House Committee on Services, assured that the 10th Assembly would ensure that Nigerians got the good governance they deserved.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the 10th Assembly is committed to enacting laws that have direct bearing on the masses.

“Already, we have moved motions and passed bills that wil help stabilise the country and put food on the tables of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He also said that the Federal Government plans to establish three Federal Technical Colleges in Kaduna, with one of which would be cited in his constituency.

“It’s a special project with a special funding, so it’s not waiting for any budget. Each of the colleges will have a kick off grant of N1billion.

“The college in my constituency will be called Federal Technical College, Kogom Dutse.

“There will be classrooms, workshops and laboratories and work on the project will likely begin next January,,” he added.

He dedicated the recent Appeal Court judgement affirming his electoral victory to his constituents, adding that his mandate was given by God through the people.

“Our victory was never in doubt. We knew even before they contemplated going to the tribunal that we were going to win.

“The judgement further confirms that our mandate was given by God through the people and it was never going to be taken by anyone,” he stated. (NAN)

