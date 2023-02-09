Tinubu ‘ll ensure new lease of life to Nigerians-APC group

By Muhammad Nur

Coalition of Arewa Media Activists and Civil Groups, an All Progressive Congress (APC) support group, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will ensure a new lease of life to Nigerians, if elected as the president in the Feb. 25 general election.

The convener of the group, Mr Ibrahim Sulaiman said this at a news conference in Kano.

Suleiman said the group would mobilise millions of votes in Kano to ensure landslide victory for APC in the 2023 general election.

‘’Asiwaju as president will do a better job than other candidates.

“Tinubu will give a new lease of life to Nigerians,” he said.

The convener said that the naira redesign policy and the current fuel scarcity in the country had resulted in untold hardship on Nigerians.

Sulaiman lauded the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly for taking prompt action to halt the problems associated with the naira redesign policy.

He also chided former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for opposing the extension of deadline for naira notes swap.

“We call on our supporters to remain calm, law abiding, prayerful and determine to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima and all other APC candidates in the coming election,” he said.(NAN)