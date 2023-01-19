Tinubu ‘ll boost Nigeria’s low IGR, if elected- Faleke

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, Jan. 19, 2023 (NAN) Chief James Faleke, the Secretary, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will boost the nation’s low revenue, if elected as president on Feb. 25.

Faleke made the assertions on Thursday at the “Walk the Talk Trek” organised by the Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN) in Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria is suffering from low revenue compared to our needs.

“Lagos State suffered that revenue compared to its needs. The revenue of Lagos State was brought up from N600 million to over N50 billion today.

“Today, I can assure you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring up the revenue of this country; he will block all the loopholes and Nigeria will never be in want of revenue.

“I need you as Nigerian youths to believe that gone were the days when you had problem with your education. Asiwaju Tinubu has made it a point of duty that no child will be left on touched.

“Any child that is of age must be in school, irrespective of where he or she belongs to.”

Faleke said that Tinubu, following his antecedent in terms of infrastructure development, economic development and human capital development when he was the governor of Lagos State, had assured Nigerians of better development.

“The antecedent of Bola Ahmed Tinibu in Lagos State is clear in terms of infrastructure development, economic development and human capital development. I’m one of the beneficiaries and so many Nigerians.

“We believe that those of us the young stars who never knew what Lagos State was before and what Lagos is now, if you go back to history, you will appreciate the man called Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is the time that Nigerians need somebody who is dedicated, bold and has ideas that can deliver this country. We need Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’’ Faleke said.

He urged youths to read the manifestoes of all political parties, saying that only APC has a better plan for the future of the country.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Tinubu Shettima Network, Dr Kailani Muhammad, said that his group was committed to engaging and enlightening Nigerian voters that no alternative to the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

“We are having critical discussions with the electorates in a House to House- and heart to heart conversations with the grass root folks, market women and the youth stratum, where the bulk of the votes lies.

“Our feedback network has been very positive in response. This could not have been possible without the efforts of our tireless foot-soldiers at the various levels of voters.

“We highly commend TSN hierarchy at every level, without which we would not have achieved so much.

“We embark on this `WALK THE TALK TREK’, from our National Headquarters, traversing other areas in the FCT to Unity Fountain, as a sign of the victory of Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shetima as President and Vice President respectively,’’ Muhammad said.

He appealed to the group’s officers and members to be weary of propagandists and enemies of progress.

“There are some people out there, who do not believe in one Nigeria and the TSN project.

“These are those whose only objective in politics is self-interest and wealth acquisition,’’ Muhammad said. (NAN)