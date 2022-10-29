Tinubu ‘ll be a game changer for Nigeria –Chieftain

By Muhammad Nasir

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state, Hajiya Munawwarah Yazid says the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 General Elections will be a game changer for Nigeria.

“Tinubu is an achiever just as he is a tested and trusted accomplished technocrat. He will certainly change the narrative in the country, if elected,”she said.

Yazid told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Sokoto on Saturday that the combination of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima is a good omen for Nigeria.

“The duo are tangible achievers in their own ways . Both were former Governors and former Senators.

“Their respective states were massively transformed when they successfully Lagos and Borno states.

“They will surely replicate those feats for Nigeria, if elected during the 2023 presidential poll,”Yazid added.

She said that Tinubu would sustain the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and even surpass them.

According to her,” Nigerians will enjoy more dividends of democracy if they elect Tinubu and Shettima.

“The duo will improve the economy of the country, sustain anti corruption fight and ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, Yazid promised to mobilise over 20,000 votes for APC in the forthcoming general polls.

She said:”I will do this under my group, Zuhaf Strategic Alliance and so far, I have facilitated the defection of over 13,000 members of other political parties into APC.

” These new entrants into the APC were from 14 out of the 23 Local Governments of the state and we are still counting.”

Yazid also said that APC’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and his running mate, Alhaji Idris Gobir would also revamp Sokoto state, if elected.

“They will replicate the sterling achivevemts of the former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko in terms of infrastructural development and welfare of the people,”she said. (NAN)

