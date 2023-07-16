Tinubu ‘ll address bandtry, insecurity in N/West – Shettima

By Aminu Garko

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has restated commitment of the Bola Tinubu’s administration to address bandtry and security challenges bedeviling the North-West region.

Shettima stated this while interacting with journalists on Sunday in Kano.

The VP was in Kano to condole with the family members of late Abubakar Galadanci, who passed away on Friday.

He said the president had concluded plans to provide lasting solution to security challenges bedeviling the region.

According to Shettima, the president will soon unveil a new strategy to tackle banditry and killings in the region, adding that the measure would involve military and non military solution to the crisis.

He said that the crisis in the region was associated with poverty and social exclusion, stressing that the president is determined to addres it.

“President Bola Tinubu in the next couple of weeks will unveil the ‘Fulaku’ solution which will address the grievances and the social exclusion of our Fulani cousins in the North West.

“He will also address the root causes of banditry and insurgency in the region to which a solution will be unveil soon.

“The president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern governance.

“And the crises we have in the North-West further associated with poverty and social exclusion is something that the president is determined to confront.

“In the coming weeks, he is going to unveil the solution.

“Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the North-West, there has to be a kinetic and non kinetic solution,” the VP said. (NAN)

