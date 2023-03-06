Tinubu ‘ll address Bakassi resettlement problem- Ita-Giwa

By Christian Njoku

Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says she is convinced that the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu will address the Bakassi resettlement problem when he assume office in May 29.

Ita-Giwa said this on Monday in Calabar while celebrating the victory of the president-elect.

Popularly known as Mama Bakassi, Ita-Giwa said that when Tinubu visited the state, he spoke about the plight of the people.

“I am not saying he will do the impossible of revoking the judgement that ceded Bakassi to Cameroon that is gone, because Nigeria did not appeal when we had the window to do so.

“I just believe that he will come in and address the issue of the resettlement of the people who have lived like refugees for years now,” Ita-Giwa said.

Ita-Giwa who was at the senate from 1999 to 2004, described the president elect as a bridge builder whose relationship cut across the old and young in the society.

‘’Tinubu was among many Nigerians persecuted during the Sani Abacha era for his fight for the sustenance of democracy.

“As a young woman, I went to Alagbon to visit him and the activist Beko Ransom-Kuti, I think it is only proper that he is elected because he has contributed immensely to the development of democracy.

“I also know how hard he worked as a politician in an opposition party and the role he played in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.

She appealed to opposition politicians to join him to form a government of national unity, adding that those who think the election was flawed have the right to go to court according to the law.

On her part, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, former Head of Service of the Federation, said the 2023 presidential and National Assembly Election was the freest she had seen for some time.

Oyo-Ita said the voting was not based on sentiments and that people voted their consciences with many influential people losing national assembly seats.

“At the presidential level, we saw that some areas that were perceived strongholds of certain candidates, there were shifts to other candidates; I think Nigerians are gradually coming of age politically.

“I will like the incoming president to tackle the issue of insecurity first because as long as there is terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and others, development can’t come,” she said. (NAN)