Tinubu-led govt, courageous, responsible – Sen. Imasuen

Sen. Neda Imasuen (LP-Edo), has described the President Bola Tinubu”s led administration as courageous and responsible.

Imasuen representing the Edo South Senatorial District said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said this was so because the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was traceable, and lauded the president for showing the courage required to revive Nigeria’s ailing economy with his tax reform bill.

According to him, the Tax reform bill has generational impact and benefit; if passed into law, it will help revamp Nigeria’s economy with sustainable development.

“In our last public hearing meeting, there was no dissenting voice because everyone has realised its future benefits.”

The lawmaker called on Nigerians to support the tax reform, adding that it the government would adequately address their fears.

According to him, people are afraid that many of their taxes are misappropriated, but this government is responsible and prudent.

Imasuen also dismissed insinuations that Nigeria was drifting to a one party state.

He explained that defection to other political parties in politics was inseparable with Nigerian style of politics.

He expressed his preparedness to continue to support the president in providing good governance to Nigerians.

He added that within his short time as a lawmaker, he had put smiles on the faces of his constituents in terms of electrification, skill acquisition, and scholarship among others. (NAN)