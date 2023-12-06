Tinubu launches “Renewed Hope Grants” for poor, vulnerable persons in Kogi

As part of President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda,over ten thousand vulnerable persons have received their credit alert of twenty thousand Naira grants in Kogi state.

Nigeria’s Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu who performed the flag-off of the exercise in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital,saying President Tinubu Government is all about reaching out to the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

The Minister explained that the social intervention programmes are designed to lift over 50 million Nigerians Out of poverty in 42 Months.

Dr Edu noted that the premium intrest, the President places on women inclusion is reflected in the fact that over seventy percent of beneficiaries of the Grant across the twenty one local government areas of Kogi State are women.

She said fifteen percent of the total number of beneficiaries was alloted to Persons With Disabilities and Senior Citizens, saying President Tinubu is for all the citizens across party lines.

“The Grants for Vulnerable Groups Scheme is designed to provide a one-off cash grant of twenty thousand Naira(N20,000) to the poorest of the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural communities.

“This one off grants is a kick starter to improve your livelihood, support your small, petty trading and I advise that this opportunity should not be taken for granted or mismanaged, she added.

The Minister warned the beneficiaries of different intervention programmes and the general public to beware of Scammers,saying the ministry has never ask anyone to pay money to register before they can access different programmes.

Speaking at the Event, the Governor of Kogi State, Dr Yahaya Bello, who described Dr Betta as one of President Tinubu’s Good Products, said “Renewed Hope” is in Kogi State.

The Governor who announced the Creation of both Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Kogi State Social Investment Programme Agency ,said all procedures with the state Assembly would be followed to enable the state benefits directly from the touch of the federal government.

Bello thanked President Tinubu for putting money into the vulnerable people’s pockets in Kogi state, he said the people are proud of Renewed Hope Programmes of the President. Indeed “Beta don come”

Some of the beneficiaries in a jubilant atmosphere who received their alert both inside and outside the hall echoed hope renewed,promise made promise kept.They described President Tinubu as a beacon of hope for the poorest of the poor in Kogi State and Nigeria.

They said the credit alerts served as a lifeline for many of them, offering not only financial assistance but also a renewed sense of dignity and optimism as Nigeria Citizens.

The Renewed Hope Grant, according to the Minister,signifies not just a financial boost but a paradigm shift in governance that prioritizes the well-being of the most vulnerable citizens to reduce poverty index in Nigeria.

