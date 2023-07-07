Tinubu lauds President Sall over 3rd term decision

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has commended the decision of Senegal President Macky Sall not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

Mr Dele Alake, Presidential Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, revealed this in a statement on friday in Abuja.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about Sall’s third term ambition after his second term in office in 2024.

Senegal is a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa.

Sall on Monday said he would not offer himself as a candidate for the Feb. 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

Tinubu said that the decision by Sall was in the best interest of his country and the peace and stability of the West African region.

He described the Senegal’s president decision to abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for third term as heart-warming.

“It has brought great joy and relief. As a democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

Tinubu said that Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honourably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sall, 61, came to power in 2012 and was re-elected in 2019.

The Senegalese constitution was amended in 2016 but still provides for a maximum of two terms.

But his supporters argued that his first term, which came before the constitutional amendment, didn’t count, something the opposition contested..

“My decision is not to be a candidate in the presidential election even though the constitution gives me the right to do so,” Sall said. (NAN)

