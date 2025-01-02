Tinubu lauds NASS for support

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is encouraged by the National Assembly’s support over the last 19 months and is determined to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

By Salif Atojoko

The President spoke on Wednesday while receiving Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly, and former principal officers of the National Assembly in Lagos.

“Nigerians are the heart of everything we are doing. We have come to serve.

“The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us. It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.

“Your commitment to value addition and bringing about the spirit of can do and must do is for all of us together,” the President said.

Acknowledging the encouragement from the lawmakers, the President pledged to work harder, embrace intellectual inquisitiveness, and make courageous decisions for national development.

“We have a saying in Yoruba that it is only a courageous dog that will capture the animal in the bush,” he added.

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, commended Tinubu for his courage and commitment to reform and assured him that the National Assembly was firmly behind his administration.

“On this journey of restoration, transformation and rebuilding the nation, you are not alone.

“The National Assembly is with you and will stand by you,” he said.

Akpabio highlighted the positive economic outlook under the Tinubu administration, citing achievements such as oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, improvements in ease of doing business, and growing foreign investors’ confidence.

“We salute our men in uniform and commend you for your bold reforms. Investors remain interested in Nigeria because of your leadership, and we will continue to smile as the benefits materialise,” he added.

Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, commended the President for his respect and support of the National Assembly.

He said many key figures in the administration, including the President, Vice President, Wife of the President, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and several ministers, were all former members of the National Assembly.

”The National Assembly should consider itself lucky, and to God be the glory, Mr President, the National Assembly today is more united than ever.

”The National Assembly is more fulfilled than ever before because there is nothing we have ever knocked on your door to request for the National Assembly that you have not obliged.

”This is historic. This is commendable. We need to thank you for that. I also want to thank you for bringing more succour to the poor,” he said.(NAN)