Tinubu lauds late Akeredolu’s fearless, courageous character

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, described the former Governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, as fearless and a courageous man.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, eulogised Akeredolu when he paid a condolence visit to the immediate family of the former governor and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye

The President, who spoke at the Olowo’s palace, said that the legacy of the former governor would forever be remembered by all.

He added that it was honourable to depart the world when the ovation was loudest, adding “the space left by Akeredolu would be difficult to fill.”

Tinubu also praised the late Akeredolu’s passion for good governance.

“God will be with you, your children will do well in life, may you all end well. May God be with you and uphold you,” he said.

The Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye thanked the President for the visit and described the late governor as a true democrat.

The traditional ruler appreciated governor Aiyedatiwa for his role in ensuring a befitting burial for the former NBA President.

The late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, 67, died on Dec. 26, 2023, in Germany after a proctacted illness. (NAN)

By Segun Giwa