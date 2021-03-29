Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje Kano State for strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Tinubu gave the commendation on Sunday in Kano while  inaugurating the Office Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The APC leader, who lauded the governor for the restructured edifice also praised him for his efforts in fighting corruption.

“This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member a committed international  community that frees us from the burden corruption this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

“To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa today is dedicated to that objective,” pointed out.

In his remark, Ganduje said that at the time his administration took over, the institution had achieved little.

said that appointed a very vibrant human rights activist, Muhuyi Rmin-Gado, to chair the agency.

“When was appointed as the chairman, we made it very clear that there would be no interference in the activities of the agency and up till now we have not interfered in any of its activities,” the governor added.

He said that his administration would continue to support the anti-graft body for effective and efficient .

Tinubu also inspected other projects being executed by the state government. (NAN)

