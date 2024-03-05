Tinubu lauds conceptualisation of Police Veterans’ Foundation

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the conceptualisation of Police Veterans’ Foundation, initiated by Dr Solomon Arase, the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) to address the needs of police retirees in the country.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim gave the commendation on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the foundation.

“The conceptualisation of the Police Veterans’ Foundation which has crystalised to its launch today is not only thoughtful but a great initiative.

“I, therefore, salute the brains behind this noble idea and laudable project aimed at improving the welfare of the police retirees.

“As we gather here today, it is important we reflect on the cost of peace and security in Nigeria.

“This is to enable us fully appreciate and thank our Police veterans, for placing the nation’s security before their own lives,” he said.

He said the courage, sacrifices and commitment of the veterans to peace and security, had created a huge debt that Nigeria cannot commensurately repay.

According to him, supporting and assisting the police veterans is rather a moral imperative, nay obligatory on government at all levels, including well-meaning members of the society.

In his remark, Arase said the foundation would serve as a beacon of support and solidarity in reinforcing the enduring legacy of service as well as loyalty, hard work and commitment that defines the Nigeria Police Force.

“The retired police officers whose welfare we seek to improve by the establishment and launch of this foundation are our national heroes,”he said.

Arase said the retired officers had remained heroes of peace and epitome of sacrifice who had demonstrated professionalism under the most trying circumstances.

“We should, therefore, be constantly inspired by the commitments and courage of our retired officers.

“I consider this as an inescapable call to national duty for the senior citizens to be shown love, assistance and support as our collective token of appreciation,” he said.

He said the inauguration of the foundation was a golden opportunity for Nigerians to commemorate the incredible bravery, and strength of retired Police Officers.

Arase said it was also an opportunity for citizens to express their gratitude to the noble men and women, who dedicated their youthful zest, intelligence and vigour for the peace and security of the country.

“I therefore, urge everyone to get involved in this noble act of humanity and humaneness by supporting the foundation in putting smiles on the faces of our veterans.

“This will not only help them to age gracefully in comfort and dignity, but will also, spur serving police officers to greater dedication and commitment,” he added.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Mr Yusufu Aminu said the foundation was created to improve living conditions of police officers at retirement.

He said the foundation would create a platform for the retired officers to meet at regular intervals, to discuss common challenges among themeselves with a view to resolving them.

Aminu said the focus of the foundation would be in the areas of health, group insurance, skill acquisition, business development and counselling for the retired officers. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh