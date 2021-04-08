Sen. Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, for her role in the peace and unity of the country.

Tinubu gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos on Thursday on the launch of the book: “Aisha Buhari: Being Different.

He said that Aisha Buhari had been a voice of conscience, urging leaders to be their better selves for the good of the nation and for the betterment of the weakest, most vulnerable in the country.

“As such, she has been a strong pillar of support not only to President Muhammad Buhari but also to the Nigerian people whom they both served with such patriotic commitment and high purpose.

“The role of the first lady is instrumental to our society and to how a great number of our people relate to government. Custom and tradition may call to her in a certain way.

“Aisha Buhari has done a masterful job melding the calls of tradition and the imperatives of today into a creative, benevolent role that has enriched society and the art of governance.

“Many political thinkers argue the state or country is nothing but a social extension or evolution of the family.

“As such, if the president is the father of the national family, his spouse becomes the mother of that family,” Tinubu said.

He said that being different, Aisha Buhari had reached the highest of heights, yet she had not allowed this to change her or to turn her back on those in need.

He said being different, she had effortlessly melded impeccable style with intelligent substance, melded gracefulness with gravitas, melded public image with principled idealism.

According to him, being different, she has carved a new path, a path not just for herself but one for other women to follow and for all to admire.

Tinubu said this was why Chief Obafemi Awolowo once praised the wife of a former Military Head of State, Victoria Gowon, by saying, “The hands that rock the cradle, so goes the wise saying, rule the nation.

He said because of the humility of the presidential couple, Aisha Buhari chose not to be addressed as ‘First Lady’ at the beginning of this administration.

He also said that the book would be a vital read to future historians and future generations who sought to understand the evolution of the Nigerian presidency.

He said that against this backdrop, the title of the book, ‘Being Different’ was more than appropriate, adding that it might be the only title that fitted.

According to him, it captures the personality of the president’s wife. A human being of deep convictions and feelings, she is more than passionate about her husband and her family.

“Aisha Buhari said from the very onset, she was totally commitment to ensuring the success of the campaign of President Buhari and later to the success of the administration of the president,” he said.

Tinubu noted that she had a naturally strong connection with the average person because she spoke with sincerity and belief.

He said that this was noticed very early, during the historic 2015 campaign, adding that, she was convinced to play a vocal and visible role in that groundbreaking campaign.

Tinubu said that her effort had made the president to help him make history during that campaign and that since coming to the office of the first lady; she had not stopped making history. (NAN)

