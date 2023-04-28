Tinubu joins Buhari, other faithful to perform Juma’at prayer at Aso Rock Mosque

By Ismaila Chafe

President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Friday joined President Muhammadu Buhari and hundreds of Muslim faithful to perform the 2-raka’at Friday prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Malam Abubakar Sulaiman.

NAN observed that other Muslim faithful in attendance include the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa and National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, some heads of para-military organisations and other Muslim faithful. (NAN)