Tinubu, Isola, Oloyede, others drive faith-led National Discourse at ADSON 11th Triennial Conference

The 11th Triennial Conference of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (Gateway 2025) on Friday, April 18, 2025 brought together a distinguished roll call of national icons, Islamic scholars, and community leaders in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, in a convergence of faith, leadership, and national development.

Held at the Legacy Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club, Abeokuta,

the event was graced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele. Also in attendance was the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States and former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, OFR, who served as Chairman of the occasion.

Others present included Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing (ably represented by Prof. Mustapha Olalekan Arikewuyo), the JAMB Registrar and National Secretary of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede CON, FNAL, and several eminent religious and traditional figures.

Among them were, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom (represented by the Jaguna of Owu); Alhaji Aare (Dr.) Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, National President, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Nigeria and Overseas; Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Olanrewaju Ahmad, National Missioner, ADSON; Sheikh Sa’adallahi Alade Bamgbola, Chief Imam of Egbaland; Alhaja Safirah Abebi Animashaun, National Chairperson, ADSON; Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, Otun Iya Sunnah of Egbaland, among others.

In his address delivered by Deputy Governor Engr. Salako-Oyedele, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extolled the Ansar-ud-Deen Society as a vital institution in Nigeria’s moral and educational evolution. He noted the Society’s enduring legacy of nurturing “God-fearing, intellectually sound, and socially responsible individuals” across generations.

The President reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, national unity, and institutional reform under the Renewed Hope Agenda, and emphasized the need for credible, value-driven organizations like Ansar-ud-Deen to serve as beacons of enlightenment, service, and unity.

Delivering a thought-provoking address as the Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola OFR, urged Muslim faithful across Nigeria to embrace unity as a divine mandate. He emphasized the necessity of “Ummah consciousness”, reminding attendees of the Prophet Muhammad’s call to unity among believers.

He further expounded on the Five Pillars of Islam, drawing connections between spiritual obedience and societal transformation. According to him, the pillars—Shahadah (faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity), Sawm (fasting), and Hajj (pilgrimage)—are foundational values that should inspire leadership, compassion, and civic duty in every Muslim’s life. He called on Islamic organizations to continue shaping young minds, bridging divides, and promoting justice and peace.

In his keynote address, Prof. Mustapha Olalekan Arikewuyo stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence in a pluralistic society. He advocated for civic responsibility, mutual respect among faiths, and the sharing of cultural values as a path to greater national harmony.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in his remarks, called for tolerance and spiritual discipline among Ansar-ud-Deen members. He urged members to be distinctive in their dealings with others and to champion love, peace, and accountability.

In his welcome address, Alhaji Aare (Dr.) Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, President of Ansar-ud-Deen Society Nigeria and Overseas, described the Triennial Conference as a moment of both reflection and renewed resolve. He reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to educational advancement, moral integrity, social equity, and economic empowerment.

The 11th Triennial Conference was more than a gathering, it was a reaffirmation of collective purpose. It showcased the enduring influence of Ansar-ud-Deen in building an equitable society rooted in faith and civic virtue.