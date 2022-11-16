Tinubu is south-east’s closest shot at presidency, says Fredrick Nwabufo

Fredrick Nwabufo, columnist and media entrepreneur, says Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is south-east’s closest shot at the presidency.

Speaking on The Discourse on Classic FM 97.3, a syndicated radio show, on Sunday, Nwabufo said Tinubu has an expansive disposition. He said the APC presidential candidate is a people builder, master planner and community mobiliser.

Nwabufo said Tinubu has shown that he is attuned to the critical needs of each geopolitical zone in the country by fashioning a holistic plan that takes into cognisance the peculiarity of each zone.

“It is wise that the southeast follows the man with the plan; and that is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu has presented a plan identifying the critical need of the southeast – and that is infrastructure and industry,’’ he said.

‘’Asiwaju says he will build a dry port and manufacturing hub in the zone. This is critical to the zone. Within 16 years under the PDP, over 50 percent of industries in the southeast collapsed owing to a lack of infrastructure.

‘’The recent youth restiveness, kidnappings and banditry in the zone is a corollary of this problem.

‘’No other candidate has presented a clear plan for the southeast. The southeast should support him and hold him to his promise.’’

Nwabufo also said Tinubu is the southeast’s closest shot at the presidency because the APC presidential candidate brings people together.

‘’He understands how to lead a complex country like Nigeria,’’ Nwabufo said.

Nwabufo said Tinubu has presented a realistic and workable manifesto; hence he has dubbed him ‘’the man with the plan’’.

