Tinubu inducts 2 new Agusta 109 Helicopters into NAF inventory

By Sumaila Ogbaje/Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, inducted two brand-new Agusta 109 Trekker helicopters into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in a significant boost to Nigeria’s air power capability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tinubu was represented by the Vice President,Kashim Shettima, at the induction ceremony, which held at the Presidential Air Fleet Apron in Abuja.

The induction is part of the activities lined up to mark the 61st Anniversary of the NAF.

The President praised the commitment of the NAF in advancing national security objectives and assured continued support for defence modernisation.

He highlighted the NAF’s engagements in countries such as The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Mali, describing the air force as a “cynosure of operational excellence” and a source of pride for Nigeria.

“Today’s ceremony marks another milestone in our unwavering commitment to strengthen our Armed Forces, particularly the Air Force, towards a more secured country.

“This acquisition, made alongside platforms such as the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, underscores our resolve to prioritise fleet modernisation and the welfare of our men and women in uniform.”

The president reiterated that security remained a top priority of his administration and assured the military of continued support in line with the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, “neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Armed Forces must intensify efforts to conclusively defeat the enemies of our collective progress and safeguard the future of our nation.

“A well-equipped military is essential not only for securing our nation but also for preserving our democracy.

“My administration will remain steadfast in modernising the Armed Forces and investing in cutting-edge defence technologies to confront both conventional and asymmetric threats.

“This induction ceremony is not merely about adding new helicopters to our fleet; it is a strategic statement of intent, a demonstration of our collective resolve to defend our nation and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, described the induction as a major milestone in the service’s drive to modernise its fleet and enhance operational effectiveness across all theatres.

He underscored the aircraft’s role in supporting joint operations, air reconnaissance, close air support, and humanitarian missions.

“The dynamic security landscape of our nation demands an agile, well-equipped, and responsive Air Force.

“The induction of the Agusta 109 Trekker, a versatile, light twin-engine multi-role helicopter is a significant leap in our modernisation efforts.

“It will strengthen our multi-domain operational capability, increase responsiveness, and enable efficient mission delivery,” he said.

The CAS expressed appreciation to Tinubu, members of the National Assembly, ministers, as well as Nigeria’s international partners for their unwavering support. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)