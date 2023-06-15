Tinubu inaugurates NEC with charge to revive nation’s economic fortunes

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) with a charge on them to work with his administration to revive the nation’s economic fortunes.

At the inauguration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said that the task of reviving the economy before the new administration is daunting.

He, however, added that there would be no excuses for not delivering, since they all begged and even danced before Nigerians to give them the job.

He urged the members of the Council to put in their best, pointing out that Nigerians are waiting for them eagerly to deliver democratic dividends.

“It is very reassuring that our citizens are behind us, but they want reforms and they want them very quickly.”

The NEC is constitutionally under the Chairmanship of the Vice President.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation.

They are also expected to advise on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or programmes of the various governments.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.

No fewer than 30 governors and two deputies were in attendance at the inauguration.

They include governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Others are Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Aliyu Radda of Katsina and Hycinth Alia of Benue.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari also attended.

Other officials include the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and State House.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

