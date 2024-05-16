Tinubu inaugurates gas processing plant in Imo

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Seplat Energy ANOH Gas Processing Plant situated at Assa Community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president performed the inauguration virtually.

The plant, built by the ANOH Gas Processing Plant Company, is a joint venture owned equally by Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The facility reportedly “attained mechanical completion in December 2023 without recordable Lost Time Incident across 12 million man-hours”.

Tinubu commended Seplat Energy and its partners for their dedication to advancing Nigeria’s energy agenda.

He described the inauguration as a great mark of achievement, demonstrating teamwork, commitment and dedication to duty.

He congratulated all the players in the nation’s oil and gas sector on their effort in fulfilling his administration’s dream in 11 months of his assumption of office.

“This event is highly significant and demonstrates the administration’s determination to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructure geared at demonstrably enhancing the supply of energy to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities and future prosperity for the nation.

“The project also fully aligns with the decade of gas initiative and our quest to create value from the nation’s abundant gas asset while eliminating gas flaring and celebrating industrialisation.

“I wish to assure the Nigerian people that indeed this project represents only the beginning as the Federal Government is stepping up its coordination of other landmark projects and initiatives that will ensure the earliest possible realisation of gas fuel for prosperity in abundance,” he said.

The Board Chairman of Seplat Energy, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, spoke on the strategic importance of the ANOH project.

According to him, the ANOH gas project strongly aligns with Seplat Energy’s mission of leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

“As a testament of our pledge to Nigeria, in partnership with the NNPC Ltd, we have delivered this project that will support the current administration’s drive for industrialisation and growth of the economy through low-cost reliable power.

“To put this into context, if all of the gas from this plant went into the power sector, it would produce enough electricity to transform the lives of over five million people.

“Given that Nigeria’s population is growing at a rate of over five million per annum, we need one of these plants a year, every year, just to meet the demand of our new arrivals.

“We all have work to do. We appreciate the unwavering support of our partner, NNPCL, the cordial relationship with our host communities, Imo Government and the support of all the stakeholders that are too many to mention,“ he said.

Also, Mr Roger Brown, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, said they were pleased with the progressive reforms of the Federal Government, citing the Executive Orders signed by the president on March 24 to enhance investments in greenfield gas development and midstream capital projects.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority recently improved gas prices under the DSO to trigger off further investments to the domestic gas sector – our ANOH gas plant will benefit from these reforms and incentives.

“No doubt, the ANOH’s gas will further reduce Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market,” he said.

Also, the Group CEO of NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, said that the collaborative effort between Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company in bringing the ANOH Plant to fruition were remarkable.

“The ANOH Gas Processing Plant, being commissioned by NNPCL and our partner is in line with Nigeria’s decade of gas agenda and particularly consistent with the administration’s efforts to boost gas supply in the domestic market,” he said.

The Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, represented by Deputy Gov. Chinyere Ekomaru, congratulated Seplat Energy on the completion of the project and expressed delight at the opportunities that lie ahead of the state on account of the successful completion of the ANOH plant.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, said that “with a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet per day, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant is a shining example of advancement.

“This plant will greatly advance the availability of domestic gas which will boost power generation and hasten industrialisation,“ Ekpo said.

NAN further reports that with a phase one processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day, the plant is expected to deliver dry gas, condensate and Liquified

Petroleum Gas to domestic and international markets. (NAN)

