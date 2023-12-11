Tinubu inaugurates first electric taxis in Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Maiduguri inaugurated 107 Mass Transit vehicles including 50 electric taxis purchased by the Borno Government.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum for his foresight and people oriented policies and projects.

He disclosed that the Federal Government was planning to set up a plant in that direction to create employment and ease transportation.

Earlier, Gov. Zulum said he was motivated to embark on the project following a directive from the President to the governors after removal fuel subsidy.

He said the deployment of 50 electric taxis was the first of its kind in Nigeria and was in line with the realities of climate-change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles inaugurated by the President included 50 electric taxis, 35 coaster buses, 12 hummer buses and 10 luxurious buses.

NAN also reports that the President, who was Maiduguri on his first official visit to the state, paid courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi.

The President also declared opened the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba\

