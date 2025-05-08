Tinubu inaugurates Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies in Anambra, lauds legacies

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a diplomat and former Commonwealth Secretary-General for his contributions to good governance, democracy and world peace.

Tinubu made the commendation while inaugurating the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, located inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

He described Anyaoku as a “great Nigerian and a patriotic man with commitment to values and nation building”.

According to him, Anyaoku should be commended for promoting democracy, good governance and world peace in the course of his service.

“We must invest in education as it is the greatest weapon against poverty. We are doing so believing we have leaders like Emeka Anyaoku.

“Here is a man who helped tremendously to bring about constitutional democracy, freedom and stability.

“His patriotism is boundless. His commitment to values and nation building is invaluable. I’m glad he is alive.

“I’m glad my friend, Gov. Charles Soludo, his team and many of you are here to honor him, immortalise him and ensure he remains a fulcrum of our learning and intellectual development and diplomacy,” he said.

The president urged the management of the institution to ensure adequate maintenance of the building and its facilities.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to advancing the education sector.

He said that significant resources had consistently been allocated, especially toward tertiary education.

“Let me divert attention to the Governing Council and Management of the university.

“In recent times, we have had cause to intervene in the affairs of this university and a few others, to arrest what could be described as administrative rascalities.

“My government is committing lots of resources to the education sector and shall not allow wrong use of autonomy to derail us,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of NAU, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, expressed gratitude for the President’s visit to the university.

Ikechebelu praised the President for his intervention to what he described as ‘Administrative rascality’ in 2024.

He also expressed gratitude at the decision to establish the world-class institute within the institution.

“This facility is built by contributions from friends of Anyaoku to immortalise and internalise his diplomatic activities.

“We will ensure the efficient operation of the institute to achieve its primary goal of equipping prospective students with globally recognised principles of peace and conflict resolution.

The Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy was established to offer degree and certificate programmes in International Relations, Diplomacy, and Peace and Conflict Resolution. (NAN) www.nannews.ng