Tinubu inaugurates 118.8km Ebonyi section of Trans-Saharan Super highway

By Douglas Okoro

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at Amuro-Mgbom in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi inaugurated the 118.85 kilometres of the Ebonyi section of the Trans-Saharan Super highway.

The President, who was represented by Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi said that the project would usher in massive socio-economic development in the stat.

He stressed the commitment of the Federal Government to infrastructure developments of the South-East.

Tinubu said that the era of isolation, marginalisation and infrastructure neglect was giving way to an era of transformation, inclusion and nationwide accessibility.

He said that the critical section of the 118.85 kilometers highway was a project that promised to change the face of infrastructure across the South-East, North-Central and South-South regions of Nigeria.

He said that the project would be a quality road that would last for many years on completion.

“I’m very much confident with the calibre of people that are handling this project as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I’m also very committed to the completion of this project because with the kind of mobilisation I see here today we may not have any hitches,” the President said.

Nwifuru also addressed the crowd in his capacity, saying that the inauguration of the project was a defining moment in the history of the state.

“Today is not just about the inauguration of a road construction project , it is a day that history will remember as a defining moment in our collective journey toward progress, connectivity and national integration.

“We are gathered here on the soils of Ebonyi to witness the take-off of this initiative which is not merely a civil engineering task.

”This corridor begins here in our dear state from the serene banks of Ndibe Beach in Afikpo North Local Government Area.

“It traverses Ukwuachi-Mbeke Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area and proceeds into Benue State.

The project is part of a larger, ambitious highway system that links the Enugu-Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway through Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, to the very heart of Nigeria’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The project’s extension into Cross River State, through Odukpani to Calabar solidifies its

importance not just regionally but nationally,” Nwifuru said.

The governor commended the Minister of Works, Dr David Umahi, for his visionary leadership and unyielding patriotism.

“We are immensely proud of you, our dear Sen. Umahi, your visionary leadership, unyielding patriotism and commitment to excellence are what brought us here today.

“For us as a state, this project is especially significant; we are a landlocked state with vast potential in agriculture, solid minerals and trade.

“For years, our progress has been slowed down by poor connectivity with other states but today, we break that barrier with this flagship road construction.

”We are writing a new chapter, one of progress, prosperity and integration.

“This project is a game-changer; for our farmers it means faster access to regional and national markets, for our traders, it means reduced cost of transportation.”

Nwifuru noted that the road would further guarantee students in institutions of higher learning more secure and accessible roads to institutions across state borders.

He said that the superstructure would guarantee youths of the state employment and boost the local economy.

“The multiplier effect of this road is immeasurable. It is an artery that will pump vitality into the socio-economic organs of not just Ebonyi, but Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Cross River and the FCT.

“I wish to use this medium to extend Ebonyi’s full support to the Federal Ministry of Works, the contractors, consultants and the entire project management team.

“We will not allow this golden opportunity to be undermined; we will secure it, protect it and own it,” Nwifuru added. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)