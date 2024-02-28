Tinubu in Owo to condole with Akeredolu’s family

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday arrived Owo, Ondo State, on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Tinubu also paid a condolence visit to the traditional ruler of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye 111.

The president, who arrived at the Akure Airport at about 11:35a.m, was received by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu later arrived Owo town around 12:30p.m onboard a chopper accompanied by Aiyedatiwa and was received by the State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami among other top politicians.

The president will also visit the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader in Akure after leaving Owo.

Akeredolu, 67, died on Dec 26, 2023 in Germany after protracted illness and buried on Feb. 23 in Owo. (NAN)

By Segun Giwa