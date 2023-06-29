Tinubu in Ogun, pledges to fast track Nigeria’s economic growth

By Abiodun Lawal

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, pledged to continuously work and quicken the process of Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity.

Tinubu gave the pledge at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, during a private visit.

The president, who urged Nigerians to be united, stay positive and focused, solicited for the support and prayers of Nigerians in steering the ship of the nation ‘to the promised land’.

Earlier, Gov. Dapo Abiodun commended Tinubu for swinging into action upon assumption of power.

Abiodun noted that the various pronouncements made so far by Tinubu had defined his government and renewed the hope of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, former Gov. Olusegun Osoba and former Deputy Governor, Salmot Badru, all prayed for Tinubu’s success as president.

In his remarks, Alake commended the president for his determination and resilience in getting to power and for deeming it fit to pay a ‘thank you’ visit to the state.

Present at the palace to receive Tinubu were former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Shuaib Salis, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District and some traditional rulers.

NAN reports that the president had earlier in the day visited the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode.

Tinubu appreciated the traditional ruler and the people of Ijebuland for their support during the 2023 presidential elections.

He said that his visit was to thank the royal father, the chiefs and the entire people of the state for their love and support toward his emergence as president.

The president described Oba Adetona as a man of uncommon courage whom he owed lots of appreciation.

The Awujale, in his remarks, expressed satisfaction with the various programmes already initiated by the president and sought for support from all the citizens.

While expressing confidence in Tinubu’s capacity and capability to take Nigeria to the promise land, the royal father prayed God to grant the president guidance, good health and wisdom.

NAN reports that Tinubu arrived Ijebu-Ode at 10.17 a.m. in company with his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake. (NAN)

