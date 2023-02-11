Tinubu in Kebbi, promises to boost agriculture, revive Argungu Fishing Festival

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised the people of Kebbi State major investments that will boost the state’s agricultural profile.

Speaking while addressing the APC presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Asiwaju Tinubu commended farmers in the state for the revolutionary venture especially in rice farming.

“We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing.

“We will manage water resources to make sure that Nigeria becomes a leading agricultural country in Africa,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to revive the now-moribund Argungu Fishing Festival and make it a tourist destination in Nigeria.

Tinubu, who acknowledged Kebbi’s exploits in rice production and how that created close partnership between the state and Lagos, said his administration would encourage such partnerships across the country.

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who addressed the gathering called on them to cast their votes for the APC presidential candidate because of his past investments in advancing democracy in the country.

Malami reminded the gathering that the APC administration has made major investments in agriculture, social welfare and infrastructure, saying it was now time to pay back by voting in Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

He said Tinubu shared a lot in common with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that if he is elected he would consolidate on the gains recorded by the Buhari administration.

The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, thanked the mammoth crowd who turned out for the rally, admonishing them to vote for Tinubu for his sterling track record.

Among those in attendance at the rally were Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others were Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir; former governors Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto); Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara) and Saidu Dakingari (Kebbi).

Also in attendance were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, Deputy Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hadiza Bala Usman; Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, among others.