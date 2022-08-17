Tinubu in closed door meeting with Obasanjo in Abeokuta



By Olawale Jokotoye

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday held a closed door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Obasanjo’s residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at about 1.10 p.m, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with the former president, which lasted more than an hour.

The APC flagbearer, however, could not address newsmen after the meeting because of the teeming crowd.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the MKO Abiola International Stadium to address the party chieftains.

After pronouncing blessings on the APC members at the stadium, Tinubu told them that it was not yet time for campaign.

The presidential candidate said he was in Ogun to greet them and the people of the state.

Tinubu, also acknowledged the “good works” of the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the support people of the state had continued to give to him.

“May God bless you and your family. I am glad with the good works that the governor is doing; I am glad with all the supports that you are giving.

“The campaign has not started yet. I am just here to greet you and to say hello to you.

“May God bless Ogun; May God bless Nigeria and May God bless your children,” he prayed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

