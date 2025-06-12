Tinubu honours Kudirat Abiola, other heroes of democracy

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday conferred a posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Kudirat Abiola, describing her as the heroine of the June 12 struggle.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday conferred a posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Kudirat Abiola, describing her as the heroine of the June 12 struggle.

Tinubu honoured Kudirat and other heroes of democracy during his address at the Joint Session of the National Assembly in commemoration of Democracy Day 2025.

“Fellow compatriots, our achievements are not the work of one man.

” They are the result of a collective effort to make possible the Nigerian Dream. Yet, the journey is not over.

“We must work even harder to translate broad macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

” We must stay the course, reject cynicism, and believe Nigeria can and will rise again.

“As we mark a twenty-sixth year of unbroken democracy, it is right to honour those who have made sacrifices in the past, braving all the odds and the guns to ensure we have a regime of democracy in our country,” said the president.

The president also conferred posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR) and Bagauda Kaltho (OON).

Others are: Chima Ubani (OON), Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Prof. Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON) and Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON).

Dr Edwin Madunagu bagged the CON honour; Dr Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).

“I also confer national honours on Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON) and Mr Bayo Onanuga (CON),” said Tinubu.

Other beneficiaries are Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Kukah (CON), Sen. Shehu Sani (CON), Gov. Uba Sani (CON), Femi Falana (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Luke Aghanenu (OON) and Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON).

Also among the beneficiaries are Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon. Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Felix Morka (CON), Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON) and Dr Amos Akingba (CON).

Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR) and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR) were also honoured.

Additionally, the president conferred the national honour of CON on Sam Amuka Pemu, publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, who he said remained true to his lifetime calling as he marked his 90th birthday on Friday.

“Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON) and Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the Prerogative of Mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.

The president decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with the National Honours earlier conferred upon them last year.

Those decorations were Sen. Godswill Akpabio, GCON; Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, GCON – Speaker, Sen. Jibrin Barau, CFR – Deputy Senate President and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CFR – Deputy Speaker. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)