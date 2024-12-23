Tinubu holds first Presidential Media Chat

The first Presidential Media Chat with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was broadcast at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 23, on the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) earlier announced the airing of the programme.

He urged all television and radio stations are requested to hook up to the broadcast.

News Diary Online reports that the Presidential Media Chat Monday was moderated by Reuben Abati.Other members of the media panel included Maupe Ogun Yusuf, Nnamdi Odikpo, Faruk Umar, Azu Ishiekwene, Ruth and Babajide Otitoju.