Tinubu healthy, intellectually fit to rule Nigeria – PCC member 

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, Dec. 28, 2022 (NAN) The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is healthy and intellectually fit to rule Nigeria.

The declaration was made on Wednesday in Osogbo by Mr Adeboye Adebayo, a member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council.

He spoke at a media engagement held at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Osogbo, on: “Tinubu’s manifesto: Speaking directly to peoples’ needs and national challenges.’’

“That a person travelled abroad to have a surgery on his knee does not make him unfit to lead Nigeria. He is here because he’s mentally alert and his intellect is sound.

“Don’t forget that up till today, he has attended so many town hall meetings and has attended so many rallies,’’ he said.

Adebayo, also the National Director, Media and Publicity, Asiwaju Project Beyond, said Tinubu’s state of health could not in any way affect the discharge of his responsibilities as president.

He said Tinubu’s presidential ambition was driven by his patriotic nature and the zeal he has for a greater Nigeria.

He urged people of Osun to start preaching the gospel of Tinubu all over the state as a patriotic Nigerian who used his intellect and finances to enthrone democracy in Nigeria.

“One of the major traits of a good leader is to identify talents. Nigeria needs competent hands like Tinubu who is a talent hunter.

“Tinubu deserves to be the president so that Nigeria can have good governance. He has been campaigning for the office of president when he began to meet stakeholders since January, Adebayo said. (NAN)