Tinubu hasn’t approved any salary increase – Presidency

By Danlami Nmodu

The presidency has debunked reports that political office holders and judicial officers are to enjoy fresh salary increase.

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, was quoted to have said that the president, Vice President, others will henceforth enjoy 114% rise in salary.

However the presidency has described the reports as fake news,while urging journalists to exercise caution in carrying out their duties.

A statement signed by Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications & Strategy Thursday said, “President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

Alake’s statement reads in full: “We have followed with consternation the viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“While we recognise that it is within the constitutional remit of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and Judicial Officers, such can not come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

Alake further noted that, “It is important to note that RMAFC, through its Public Relations Manager, has responded to this fake story being circulated and has already set the record straight.

“However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to the society and our national well-being. The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

“It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

“Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism.”

