Tinubu has what it takes to reposition Nigeria for better – APC Chieftain

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A Chieftain of the APC in Ondo State, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, says that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has the needed attributes and qualities to reposition Nigeria for better, if elected in the 2023 polls.

Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism and Special Duties in the state, stated this during a media interaction on Wednesday in Akure.

He explained that Tinubu would deploy his vast experience and capacity to make the country a place of pride.

Adekanmbi, a member of Security and Intelligence Committee for Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu remained the best candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“ Asiwaju Tinubu has all it takes to make Nigeria great and an envy for others.

” His vision and plans for Nigeria are beyond mere rhetorics.

“The Tinubu Presidency will gladden the hearts of many Nigerians. What we require now is for all Nigerians to rally support for him to succeed in his quest to become the next president of the country.

“This man has helped many people to their desired positions and now, we should all rally round him and ensure that he succeeds in the next election,” Adekanmbi said.

He described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a trail blazer, administrator par excellence, with superior managerial skills and a change maker in the contemporary history of Nigeria.

“Tinubu was a model governor in the way and manner he governed Lagos, through sound and creative financial engineering and management, at a time he was denied the monthly allocation by the PDP led government then.

“Without a doubt, Tinubu has the brain to turn things around. In all, most Nigerians can attest that Tinubu is a strategic thinker with a formidable spirit whose irrepressible doggedness can change the story of Nigeria to success,” he stated.

Adekanmbi, who said that Tinubu was a logical choice, asked electorate to cast their votes for him, saying he had outstanding administrative prowess to govern well.

The APC chieftain said that Tinubu, as the right man, could reset Nigeria because all the concerned issues in the country were clear to him. ( NAN)

